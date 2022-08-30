Dipper Network (DIP) Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Dipper Network has a market cap of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.89 or 1.00104073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082040 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

