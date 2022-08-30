Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Insider Peter Brook Purchases 15,000 Shares

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) insider Peter Brook bought 15,000 shares of Diverger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,750.00 ($11,013.99).

Diverger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Diverger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

