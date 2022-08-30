Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Insider Peter Brook Purchases 15,000 Shares

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) insider Peter Brook bought 15,000 shares of Diverger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,750.00 ($11,013.99).
Diverger Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Diverger Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Diverger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.