Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

DHCNL traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

