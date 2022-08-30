dKargo Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. dKargo has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

