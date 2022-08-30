DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DNA Brands Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,052. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
DNA Brands Company Profile
