DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNA Brands Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,052. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

