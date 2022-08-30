DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is Monashee Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,569 shares during the period. DocGo comprises 1.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of DocGo worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DocGo Price Performance

About DocGo

DCGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 11,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,454. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.