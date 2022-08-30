DogeFather (FATHER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $96,596.82

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. DogeFather has a market cap of $96,596.82 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeFather coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00837441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DogeFather Profile

DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.

Buying and Selling DogeFather

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeFather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeFather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeFather using one of the exchanges listed above.

