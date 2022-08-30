Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CEO Todd J. Vasos Sells 108,537 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.73. 1,592,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,943. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

