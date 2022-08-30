Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $238.63 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $330,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 263.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dollar General by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

