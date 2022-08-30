Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. 25,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

