Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,133. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

