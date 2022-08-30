Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE D traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $82.36. 94,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

