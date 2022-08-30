Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,496. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

