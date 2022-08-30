Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $684.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.