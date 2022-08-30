DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 17,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,140. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,284 shares of company stock worth $8,550,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

