Dragonchain (DRGN) 1-Day Volume Hits $24,602.00

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $24,602.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

Dragonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.