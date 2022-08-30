Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $8.82 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

