DRW Securities LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,048. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $769,632,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,877 shares of company stock valued at $92,171,201 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

