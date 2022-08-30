DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 308,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,673,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

