DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 171,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,666,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

