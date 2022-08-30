DRW Securities LLC Invests $207,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 62,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

