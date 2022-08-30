DRW Securities LLC Invests $303,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.92. 55,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

