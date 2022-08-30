DRW Securities LLC Invests $388,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 5.3 %

SOXL stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,769,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.