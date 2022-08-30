DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $253.18. 10,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,996. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.