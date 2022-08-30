DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,556,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 962,595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,811,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after buying an additional 1,577,130 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. 55,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,855. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.