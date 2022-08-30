DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

