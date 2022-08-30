DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. State Street Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.18. 77,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,612. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

