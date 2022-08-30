DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Plug Power by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 667,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,505,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

