Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 2.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.24. 80,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,952,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

