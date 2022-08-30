E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,078 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,942,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

