E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,269 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Vericel Trading Down 2.7 %

Vericel Profile

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.