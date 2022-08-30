E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,780 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

