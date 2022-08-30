E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.