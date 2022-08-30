E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,838 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

