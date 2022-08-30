E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,880,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,976,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

