E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $290,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

