E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Stock Performance

TPTX opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Turning Point Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

