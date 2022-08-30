E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Shares of LGND opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

