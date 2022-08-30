E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,145 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.