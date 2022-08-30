E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,468 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $76.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,217 shares of company stock worth $1,799,180 over the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.