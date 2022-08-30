E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 342.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,216 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRNE. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

