E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 180 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.79.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

