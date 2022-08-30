E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 343 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $702,569,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after acquiring an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

