E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of RLAY opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock worth $891,694. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

