Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Endava by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,204 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Endava by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.