Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 48.8% in August

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 5,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,031. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Further Reading
