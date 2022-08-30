Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 48.8% in August

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 5,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,031. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.