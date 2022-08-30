Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.