Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

