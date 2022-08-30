easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 512,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,893.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.67.

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

