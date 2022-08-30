ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECNCF. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

